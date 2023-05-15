Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Recovering fintech spied hiring from Goldman Sachs and others 

by Alex McMurray
15 May 2023
2 minute read
Recovering fintech spied hiring from Goldman Sachs and others 

Becoming a publicly traded fintech is a gamble that doesn't always pay off. One London based startup that can certainly attest to that is Funding Circle. Valued at $1.5B in 2018, the former unicorn's value plummeted, reaching as low as $100mn in 2020

Today, the company is worth $193m and it's looking to grow its value further. Despite all the setbacks, it still appears to be an attractive destination for banking alumni.

Funding Circle's recent hires include director Olivier Vincens. Vincens, who joined from big four firm PwC where he worked on the ALM banking team. He previously spent six years as a director at SocGen and worked in credit derivatives at BNP Paribas. He's responsible for Capital Market Structuring and Execution deals at Funding Circle.

Funding Circle also hired senior engineer Aneesh Mann. Mann worked at Goldman Sachs for just under 9 years (including a work placement) focusing on software architecture. He most recently was head of banking book and deposits funds transfer pricing. Though he doesn't state the focus of his new role, he has recently completed a number of certifications in AWS and Python, implying that he will help build the fintech's cloud infrastructure.

As Funding Circle hires, it helps that it pays competitve compensation. On Levels.fyi average total compensation for a software engineer in 2023 at Funding Circle is $115.6k. It currently has 32 open roles, 11 of which are for engineers, across the UK and US. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Laz Partners
Quantitative Macro Strategist - Tier-1 Global Macro Hedge Fund (New York)
Laz Partners
New York, United States
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Top Articles
What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

Related articles

SEC's Coinbase case targets unit employing many bankers
Fintech

SEC's Coinbase case targets unit employing many bankers

6 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The ex-Morgan Stanley London trader who was Binance's biggest fan
Fintech

The ex-Morgan Stanley London trader who was Binance's biggest fan

6 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The senior Grab engineer leaving fintech AND Singapore
Fintech

The senior Grab engineer leaving fintech AND Singapore

6 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Stripe engineers on $400k at risk of being worked even harder
Fintech

Stripe engineers on $400k at risk of being worked even harder

5 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.