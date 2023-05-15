Recovering fintech spied hiring from Goldman Sachs and others 

Becoming a publicly traded fintech is a gamble that doesn't always pay off. One London based startup that can certainly attest to that is Funding Circle. Valued at $1.5B in 2018, the former unicorn's value plummeted, reaching as low as $100mn in 2020

Today, the company is worth $193m and it's looking to grow its value further. Despite all the setbacks, it still appears to be an attractive destination for banking alumni.

Funding Circle's recent hires include director Olivier Vincens. Vincens, who joined from big four firm PwC where he worked on the ALM banking team. He previously spent six years as a director at SocGen and worked in credit derivatives at BNP Paribas. He's responsible for Capital Market Structuring and Execution deals at Funding Circle.

Funding Circle also hired senior engineer Aneesh Mann. Mann worked at Goldman Sachs for just under 9 years (including a work placement) focusing on software architecture. He most recently was head of banking book and deposits funds transfer pricing. Though he doesn't state the focus of his new role, he has recently completed a number of certifications in AWS and Python, implying that he will help build the fintech's cloud infrastructure.

As Funding Circle hires, it helps that it pays competitve compensation. On Levels.fyi average total compensation for a software engineer in 2023 at Funding Circle is $115.6k. It currently has 32 open roles, 11 of which are for engineers, across the UK and US.

