A Goldman Sachs trader quit for 'hedge fund' BlueCrest

Mike Platt’s definitely-not-a-hedge-fund family office, BlueCrest Capital Management, has picked up yet another trader for its team.

Samuel Horwood spent nearly eight years with Goldman in London, working the emerging markets sales and trading desk. He quit this week and credited a number of mentors at the bank, including Amir Fais and Benjamin Griguer. Both left for portfolio manager positions earlier this month, funnily enough, at Eisler Capital and Pharo Management respectively. Horwood will be a portfolio manager at BlueCrest, too.

Horwood isn’t the only trader that BlueCrest has picked up recently – it added traders from Nomura and NatWest back in February, as well as a “global talent partner” from Meta. With portfolio managers getting some 30% of their p&l at BlueCrest in compensation, compared to around 5% at banks, it seems like a difficult offer to turn down.

Goldman has been losing a lot of traders recently, it seems. Millennium picked up a senior trader just last week, on top of the one it added the week before that.

