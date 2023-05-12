Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted

by Sarah Butcher
12 May 2023
3 minute read
Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted

It's managing director (MD) promotion day at Nomura, but the elevation of a handful of new managing directors is being overshadowed by bigger news.

Jeff McDermott, the bank's global co-head of investment banking, is leaving. McDermott joined the bank in April 2020 and had been scaling Nomura's investment banking franchise globally. He spent the past few years engaged in a "very significant push" to expand Nomura's ranks. Sources at Nomura say they've been informed that McDermott decided to leave and that Masahiro Goto will now be the sole of head of global investment banking.

Nomura declined to comment.

The Japanese bank has a fiscal year that runs from March to March, Nomura is slightly out of kilter with its global peers. It only announced bonuses earlier this month, following a 76% drop in quarterly profit in the most recent quarter. While other banks have been availing themselves of cheap talent from Credit Suisse, Nomura has been more circumspect - Christopher Wilcox, head of the wholesale business - said in March that hires would be on a case by case basis. 10% of London staff were cut in January.

McDermott's exit is a blow to Nomura's strategy of chasing green technology deals. The Japanese bank hired him when it acquired Greentech Capital Advisors, his green technology boutique in 2020. McDermott previously spent over a decade at UBS. 

Amidst the uncertainty on McDermott's position, Nomura insiders say comparatively few people were elevated to the top rank in London: there are only four new banking MDs in EMEA. They are: Thomas Safi, an executive director in leveraged finance who joined from Deutsche Bank in 2018; Daniele Rossino in Milan; Ibrahim Peeran, head of secondary advisory in London; and Giovanni Di Stefano in the London risk solutions group. 

One London insider said the small number of promotions were disappointing. "We're not a huge bank, but I would have expected a couple more."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

Related articles

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?
Financial

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock
Financial

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023
Financial

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms
Financial

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.