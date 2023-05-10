JPMorgan Technology MDs: The names you need to know

Britain may have a new king, but Charles isn't the only incoming regent. This year's JPMorgan managing directors have been elevated too. The bank keeps the specifics under wraps, but we've identified at least 61 MDs across product and technology. We've listed them below, plus a few observations about the new class.

Women thrive in product promotions

JPMorgan promoted significant numbers of women to MD across both tech and product, but it's product where they really shine. Of the 15 product MDs we've seen, 7 of them are women.

Nonetheless, the most interesting new product MD at JPMorgan is a man. Marcio Mello joins from fintech stalwart PayPal where he was head of product for the PayPal identity platform. He now serves as JPMorgan's head of authentication design and experience.

In the London technology team, JPMorgan promoted Gnilane Gueye-Turpin, a black Muslim woman of senegalese heritage, who earns the position after 23 years working at the bank.

Onyx promotions indicate continued crypto commitment

JPMorgan has shown ongoing commitment to its crypto ventures already this year but a pair of MD promotions is its biggest statement yet.

Two top ranking technologists from Onyx, the bank's DeFi platform, have been promoted: Tyrone Lobbam, its head of blockchain launch, and Sudhir Upadhyay, its head of engineering.

JPMorgan Technology Managing Director Promotions - 2023

EMEA

Adam Davis

Eimear Gallery, Asset wealth management BISO and EMEA regional CISO

Gillian McLennan

David McVicar

Tyrone Lobban, Head of blockchain launch, Onyx

Tomi Pierucci, Head of tech disruptors vertical for international private bank

Gnilane Gueye-Turpin

Ben Wood, EMEA head, QR equities derivatives and systematic trading

Sikander Mohiuddin, Global head of markets structuring and equity derivatives trading technology

Laura Stewart, Global head of rates, linear and short term interest rates technology

Nidhi Sharma, Chief Data Officer, Enterprise technology

APAC

Anubhav Minocha

Ivan D'Souza

Srikrishna Kulkarni, India head for data management & deputy India CTO lead.

Shivaprasad Rao, head of derivatives, FX and international equities post trade technology

Anubhav Minocha

Americas

Robert Baskerville

Haiying Guo

Harsh Benara, Global head of engineering, digital document services

Mehul Shroff

Dwayne Durn, Global co-head corporate and investment bank technology audit

Bryan Gasche, Global head, sanctions and client screening technology

Navi Sirisena, global head of alternative inestments and brokerage trading technology

Sudhir Upadhyay, Head of engineering, Onyx

Pablo Rotszyld, Head of Chase Retail Branch Technology Infrastructure Engineering

Julie Schlabach, CTO/Head of engineering and architechture for employee experience and corporate technology

Ilya Klets

Lenny Blum

Fred Short, Global head of securities services client technology

Shashanka Narayan

Raju Chellappa, Global head of total rewards systems

Mark Jackson

Lindsay Bradford, Head of HR, enterprise technology

Ioana Soran Martin

Bala Vadhiyar

Juan Wang, Head of secure web, framework and design system

Mariano Bender, Global head of research technology

Subhashini Tripuraneni, Global head of people analytics and AI/ML

Bryn Worgan

Samy Kalyanasundaram

Courtney Allen

Kamesh Karra

Oscar Paredes, Head of technology deposits platform

Jesse Chapman

Sathish Sivaramakrishnan, CTO - Modernization, cloud transformation, digital transformation

Brad McGruder

JPMorgan Product Managing Director Promotions - 2023

EMEA

Christopher Beams, Identity and directory services product owner

Ross McBride, Global product manager and operations director

Ross Webster, Head of international liquidity PSS & Product delivery, commercial banking

Americas

Marcio Mello, Head of authentication design & experience

Shannon Kim, Product owner of digital communications

Simone Bachmann

Vidyasankar Narayanan, Product manager for risk decision engines

Jessica Rivkin, Product leader for CX

Stephanie Zuckerbrod, head of product for public web & growth and product strategy

Goran Loncaric, Senior product manager, authentication

Alex Bogun, head of GTM & commercial, wealth management product & experience

Srinath Kuruvadi, Head of product security, AWS cloud

Jennifer Dalton, Product owner, Small business card

Kelly Jahn

Nicole Black, Product leader for innovation initiatives in digital payments

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)