Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback

by Sarah Butcher
12 May 2023
HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback

Michael Yarian has had a long rest, but it could be coming to an end. It's understood that Yarian - who officially left HSBC in November 2021 according to this FINRA registration - is in the process of joining Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Yarian, who has over two decades' experience on Wall Street, was a rates trading managing director at Barclays before joining HSBC. He's understood to be joining Mitsubishi UFJ as the US-based head of global markets. The bank declined to comment.

Yarian's arrival is expected to coincide with the exit of Bill Mansfield, the current head of global markets for the Americas. Mansfield has been at the bank since April 2013. He was widely expected to leave following a large loss relating to oil and gas firm CNX Resources Corp. several years ago, but stayed on. 

Yarian is thought to have spent the past few years chilling with his family. He may soon be in a position to build a new team.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

 

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?
Financial

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

8 Jun 2023
Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock
Financial

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

8 Jun 2023
Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023
Financial

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

8 Jun 2023
Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms
Financial

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

8 Jun 2023
