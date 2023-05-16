Discover your dream Career
Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech

by Alex McMurray
16 May 2023
2 minute read
Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech

Leaving traditional finance for a fintech startup isn't something reserved for bankers in London and New York. Singapore based, Kelvin Liew, an top technologist at OCBC bank has recently left to join trading infrastructure fintech DriveWealth.

DriveWealth has hired Liew as its head of technology for Asia. The firm's Singapore contingent is small but contains some impressive talent. BofA's former Asia COO for global transaction services, Vic Tham, is DriveWealth's head of APAC while ex-UBS and Deutsche Bank managing director Mabel Ha is the region's chief compliance officer.

Liew spent two years at OCBC where he was head of digital investment and insurance for its commercial banking arm, FRANK. He states that, during his tenure there, he "led the launch of a series of investment products including US fractional shares trading, robo- advisory portfolios and unit trust platform."

He also spent three years as a product manager at DBS bank with a focus on consumer investments and was the head of digital wealth propositions at United Overseas Bank where he spent over seven years. 

At present, DriveWealth is hiring for a number of engineering roles, but only in the US. Even by US standards the pay is impressive: A principal engineer can earn a salary of up to $240k.

Alex McMurray
