Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Veteran hedge fund boss quietly opens Europe's largest yoga studio

by Sarah Butcher
10 May 2023
2 minute read
Veteran hedge fund boss quietly opens Europe's largest yoga studio

Steve Cohen has baseball and now casinos. Jim Simons has cigarettes. Simon Davies has yoga. Big yoga. He is the man behind Europe's new biggest yoga studio in London, except you wouldn't necessarily know it.

Although Davies - who is CIO and founder of hedge fund Sand Grove Capital Management LLP - isn't shy about his yoga-passion, he's also not the public face of Mission, the 14,000 yoga space in a converted beer house in London's Shoreditch. That role falls to Genny Wilkinson Priest, a yoga teacher and former journalist. 

Davies, who's parents were artists, has been practicing yoga for 15 years since a back injury. He spent 10 years at Cheyne Capital before leaving to found Sandgrove, which focuses on special situations and has circa £2bn in assets under management, in 2014. Last year, 10 partners at the fund shared £34m in profits following the fund's strong performance during the pandemic. 

There's little indication that Sandgrove is currently hiring, but hanging around Mission could presumably provide an opportunity to network with Davies during hot yoga sessions. Practice may be necessary: he will likely be found in the 'experienced'  classes, which are not for 'the faint of heart.'

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in hedge funds, or private equity if you really insist. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

Related articles

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?
Financial

What next for Odey’s eclectic aristocrats on £390k?

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock
Financial

Citi's latest job cuts are a terrible shock

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023
Financial

Inflation traders: The rare beasts hunted by banks & hedge funds in 2023

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms
Financial

Goldman Sachs exits all about hedge funds & electronic trading firms

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.