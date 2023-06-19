Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
4
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

by Chineka Booker
19 June 2023
3 minute read
"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

I am a compliance professional with five years experience and some strong experience on my resume. I'm looking for a new job and am getting nowhere. Has anyone else noticed the decline in recruiters' levels of candidate care in this market? 

I've applied for around 100 roles and have lost track of the number of times that I've been ghosted after discussing a position and sending in my CV. 

It seems like recruiters who've only been in the industry for a few years are the least respectful. The last time I was looking for jobs candidates were scarce, and recruitment consultants were respectful. Now, they have plenty of candidates and are dropping fundamental elements of communication (like letting you know that they've sent your CV to the hiring manager). They can also be rude and arrogant, particularly when I inquire why my communications are being ignored.  

The most frustrating element of this market, is having agencies contacting you and asking to get in touch but then going cold and ignoring you when you try to follow up. When you finally get through, they'll often say that they're waiting for a suitable position. And when I ask them what they think that position is, it often becomes apparent that they don't understand my experience or CV. 

This incompetence is overlaid with a crazy new approach to diversity. Almost all the questions you're asked during the application process give you the option not to disclose, except for nationality (this is after asking me whether I need a sponsorship or if I have a right to work). Some ask you for your gender twice or only have two genders and won't let you proceed unless you choose one. The same goes for the marital status. - There's often no option not to disclose that; I'm not sure if I'm applying for a dating site or for a job. 

I get it that candidates are plentiful at the moment. I also get it that firms want to hire diversity candidates, but recruiters' approach is overly bureaucratic and disrespectful. There will be a time, when candidates are harder to find - and recruiters with strong processes and capable staff will win in the long run. 

Chineka Booker is a pseudonym

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORChineka Booker Insider Comment
4 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ni
    Nick Popov
    20 June 2023

    Well, "when the times will change" - by then either you either the recruiters you're talking either all of you will have left the market. Those times are far, far away...

  • AB
    AB31
    20 June 2023

    Completely agree. I find myself in a similar situation (compliance professional with 7 years experience) and I've lost track of the amount of times I've been contacted by a recruiter only for them to completely ignore my response/any follow up. Frustrating to say the least!

  • Do
    Don't look up
    20 June 2023

    My son has just graduated; I'm so pleased he's not in sales, recruitment, or an estate agent. Terrible way to start you career (though can be a superb career, for some). Trying to be knowledgeable when you don't have much knowledge, trying to be confident when you have no right to be.

  • Jo
    Job Hunter
    20 June 2023

    Square peg / square hole...the mentality of recruiters has not changed in 20 years, unless you are a perfect fit for a role they will not put you forward for fear of losing access to clients and prospective new roles. Failing to understand that the JD is an "ideal" rather than must have. There are a few recruiters that think outside the box, but not many.

    Remember, they want your CV in their database...they don't necessarily want you.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate; Generalist pan-European fund, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed
Financial

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation
Financial

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A long cold summer for investment banking jobs
Financial

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years
Financial

JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.