Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

by Zeno Toulon
22 hours ago
2 minute read
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

It’s internship season in banking. It’s also, unfortunately, firing season.

A number of banks are currently in the process of downsizing. Morgan Stanley announced plans to cut 3,000 people last month. Goldman Sachs is trimming the same number. And the Credit Suisse – UBS merger will lead to potentially tens of thousands of job losses.

It’s not just the big banks, though. Elite boutique Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) is cutting around 7% of its headcount, it is believed, although that only comes to around 50 people. So is Lazard.

In some cases, the cuts have been happening in full view of summer interns. With the incredibly competitive investment bank recruiting process, and the weight placed on internships, it’s an additional stress. PWP's interns arrived last Monday in the US but aren't coming until June 26th in London. 

Where the interns haven't turned up yet (eg. Rothschild), cuts are seemingly being made ahead of their arrival so that interns don't have to bear witness to one of the harsh realities of banking life. 

Interns aren't usually laid off during the internship, but they may be cut for other reasons. Jefferies CEO Rich Handler has noted that those youngsters who could not deal with the transition from schooling to a work environment will be kicked out.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Related articles

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too
Financial

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?
Financial

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.