Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

American boutique picks up top Credit Suisse exile in Germany

by Zeno Toulon
7 June 2023
2 minute read
American boutique picks up top Credit Suisse exile in Germany

Credit Suisse’s fall has seen a glut of talented bankers pop up in new jobs around the world. We’ve spotted quite a few – and the latest is in Germany.

Friedrich von Schwedler was at Credit Suisse for three and a half years, most recently an MD and co-head of the bank’s healthcare banking activities in EMEA. He was at Deutsche Bank before that, also in the healthcare IB team.

Von Schwedler has now joined Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), the American boutique, as an MD. He’ll be based in Germany for Perella – which was the most active boutique in the country last year. He’ll presumably be in Munich, its only office in Germany.

The benefits of working for a boutique are obvious – PWP paid out an average of around $839k per head in 2022 to its staff, down from the roughly $1m per head it paid in 2021. Credit Suisse paid somewhere around a quarter of that.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Analyst/Associate, Infrastructure M&A and Debt Advisory
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
AIA Singapore Private Limited
Portfolio Manager, Total Fund Management
AIA Singapore Private Limited
Singapore
Top Articles
What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

Standard Chartered's job cuts come to most hallowed roles in banking

Standard Chartered's job cuts come to most hallowed roles in banking

Hedge fund Point72 hired Jefferies' CTO

Hedge fund Point72 hired Jefferies' CTO

Morning Coffee: Banker loses the job of a lifetime but wins at golf. The traders with an average bonus of $2.5m

Morning Coffee: Banker loses the job of a lifetime but wins at golf. The traders with an average bonus of $2.5m

Singapore's 23-year-old bankers could be better off in Hong Kong

Singapore's 23-year-old bankers could be better off in Hong Kong

Related articles

Standard Chartered's job cuts come to most hallowed roles in banking
Financial

Standard Chartered's job cuts come to most hallowed roles in banking

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Banker loses the job of a lifetime but wins at golf. The traders with an average bonus of $2.5m
Financial

Morning Coffee: Banker loses the job of a lifetime but wins at golf. The traders with an average bonus of $2.5m

8 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley’s APAC chief of ECM hasn’t retired after all
Financial

Morgan Stanley’s APAC chief of ECM hasn’t retired after all

7 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Spate of Barclays employment cases after lawyers left for HSBC
Financial

Spate of Barclays employment cases after lawyers left for HSBC

7 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.