Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
The senior Grab engineer leaving fintech AND Singapore

by Alex McMurray
6 June 2023
There has been much debate around the culture of expats in Singapore in recent months, and the fears are equally valid in fintech. For some, this might be the time to cash out. One senior engineer that's leaving Grab is exiting not just fintech (for travel-tech company Booking.com), but Singapore altogether. 

Roman Volkov, who started his career in Kazakhstan, came to Singapore with Australian software solutions company Simble, as a solutions architect. After a year as a senior engineer at cloud based IT consultancy Biqmind, he joined Grab as a senior engineer in 2019. His most recent position is a second level software engineering manager. 

His new role, an engineering manager at Booking.com, sees him move from Singapore to the travel-tech firm's Amsterdam HQ. While the average pay for his role at Grab was $186k according to levels.fyi, Checkout.com's average engineering manager pay in 2023 is $202.7k.

Volkov is not the only senior grabber to exit fintech this year. Kunal Krishnan, former head of strategic projects and regional general manager for GrabFood, joined AI powered retail platform Tjufoo in January. Krishnan, who began his career in Mumbai, has opted to remain in Singapore, however.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
