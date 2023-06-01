Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Quant trading firm with €780k average pay may open a Paris office

by Sarah Butcher
1 June 2023
2 minute read
Quant trading firm with €780k average pay may open a Paris office

Jane Street is considering a Paris office. In an article published earlier this week, Les Echos explained that the proprietary trading firm with a reputation for paying exorbitantly well is considering coming to France. A small team of five traders, who've been based in Holland since Brexit, are the most likely initial employees of the French office.

Jane Street didn't respond to a request to comment on its French intentions, but veteran observers of the trading firm may wonder what took it so long. Jane Street is known for hiring the very best mathematicians and quants and the very best mathematicians and quants are known for coming from France. On paper, it is the perfect match.

Unsurprisingly, many of Jane Street's traders already come from or were educated in France. They include Ameni Takouri, a sales trader who studied at Paris ESLSCA Business School and Kevin Burri, a French fixed income trader. Both are based at Jane Street's London office. Rumour has it that French is spoken softly at Jane Street offices everywhere; rumour also has it that people there often have bare feet.

The Amsterdam office also employs HEC graduate and ex-SocGen trader, Mathieu Dammien. If a Paris office opens, he may be inclined to move south.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed
Financial

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation
Financial

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A long cold summer for investment banking jobs
Financial

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years
Financial

JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.