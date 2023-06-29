Discover your dream Career
Morgan Stanley German sales guy appears at French bank

by Zeno Toulon
29 June 2023
Morgan Stanley German sales guy appears at French bank

Sometimes you stick around for five years waiting for a promotion. Sometimes you say screw it and join the French competitor on the other side of town. So it seems to go if you’re Heinz Wenzel, at least.

Wenzel was with Morgan Stanley for nearly 6 years, joining the bank in 2017. He left today as a VP, having spent the entire time with the fixed income/rates sales team, for Natixis, the French boutique. He’ll be an executive director at Natixis, which might give a clue as to why he departed. Wenzel was based in Frankfurt for Morgan Stanley and will be remaining in the city for Natixis.

With a three month notice period the industry standard, Wenzel left for Natixis before Morgan Stanley's redundancies were announced. The bank (Morgan Stanley) has been a bit of a revolving door lately, with big job cuts scheduled and ongoing (3,000 people). The bank has nonetheless been adding staff in recent months, including a top saleswoman from Goldman Sachs.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
