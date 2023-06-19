Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

by Sarah Butcher
19 June 2023
2 minute read
Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

It's not just Credit Suisse and UBS. Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) would also prefer that its 2023 analyst class don't turn up next month after all.

This year's incoming PWP analysts in London say they've been invited to defer their arrivals until July 2024. PWP isn't commenting, but the boutique firm is understood to be offering its juniors an additional £5k ($6.4k) in sign-on bonus if they go away for 12 months.

Few of the incoming analysts are thought to have taken up the offer. 

PWP's attempt to dissuade its new juniors from joining comes after the firm laid off junior bankers in London as it cut 7% of its headcount or fewer than 50 people. Staff compensation accounted for 90% of revenues in the first quarter of 2023. 

Other banks are having similar issues, but are offering more generous inducements to stay away. Credit Suisse is mandating that its first year analysts start in February and is kindly paying them $30k to do something else. Even with the $30k, the Swiss bank had few voluntary takers for its scheme. 

In asking this year's incoming analysts to defer their arrivals until next year, banks are creating a difficult situation for next year's hiring round: with places already filled by this year's deferrals, there will be fewer opportunities for 2024 graduates. Similarly, it will be much harder to get a return offer from this year's internships.

Things may be looking up, however. In a post today, Goldman Sachs said M&A is picking up. Last week, 27 $500m+ M&A deals were announced - the highest number year-to-date. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed
Financial

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation
Financial

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A long cold summer for investment banking jobs
Financial

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years
Financial

JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.