How to get the Citadel Nikes

by Sarah Butcher
11 hours ago
2 minute read
How to get the Citadel Nikes

Instagram is alive with a new phenomenon: the Citadel-branded Nike sneaker. Given that they aren't yet available on eBay (yet) and might have more resale value than the Deutsche Bank €80 Addidas shoe, how do you get hold of them?

Citadel declined to comment, but it's understood that a couple of teams in the US received the new sneakers, which are available for the first time this year. Citadel interns aren't understood to have been gifted the footwear, which only went to full time employees. 

It's not just Citadel that is empowered to create its own Nikes: anyone can do the same, simply by clicking here. However, it's possibly no surprise that Citadel gifted Nikes to its own people after Lloyd Blankfein last year compared Citadel CEO Ken Griffin with Michael Jordan. “What made Michael Jordan Michael Jordan is not just that he jumps higher and runs faster, he’s sui generis. Ken is similar in his field.” 💪 

Photo by wu yi on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
