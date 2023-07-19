Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank is adding ex-Credit Suisse people in APAC, too

by Zeno Toulon
19 July 2023
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank is adding ex-Credit Suisse people in APAC, too

Deutsche Bank might be making headlines for picking up ex-Credit Suisse people in London and New York, but that doesn’t that the bank has been ignoring APAC.

We’ve spotted two former Credit Suisse bankes moving over to Deutsche in just the last few weeks.

Lewis Wong joined Deutsche bank in Hong Kong as a managing director (MD) and head of the bank’s North Asia financing team. He was at FountainVest, the Chinese private equity firm, for just two years before that and was the firm’s head of capital markets. He spent the previous four and a half years at Credit Suisse as an MD and co-head of APAC financing.

We Lip Ang, meanwhile, joined Deutsche Bank in Singapore last week, directly from Credit Suisse. He was with CS’ M&A team for a decade, which he joined after graduating (LSE, by the way), and left the beleaguered bank as a director – the same rank he’s joined Deutsche at, also with their M&A team in the city.

Deutsche Bank has been hiring pretty aggressively from Credit Suisse lately – there aren’t any conclusive numbers floating about for DB’s total investment, but it seems likely to be in the tens of millions of dollars, if not a hundred million. The bank has a reputation for paying large, guaranteed bonuses to its new hires.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
Quantitative Analyst/Researcher
Palm Beach Gardens, United States
Top Articles
HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong

HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong

How to get the Citadel Nikes

How to get the Citadel Nikes

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you

Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you

Related articles

How to get the Citadel Nikes
Financial

How to get the Citadel Nikes

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever
Financial

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans
Financial

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you
Financial

Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.