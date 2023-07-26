Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs hires ex-submarine officer for its research team

by Zeno Toulon
26 July 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs hires ex-submarine officer for its research team

Some people excel under pressure from time or budgetary constraints. Others excel under literal pressure, measured in kilopascals. A rare few excel under both – such as Roger Ashworth, newly joined Goldman Sachs managing director (MD).

Ashworth was at Citi for 10 years before joining Goldman, working in the non-agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) research team, most recently as an MD. He’ll also be one at Goldman too, working in the securitized products research team.

More interestingly, Ashworth started his career in the US Navy, working as an officer on the USS Memphis, a Los Angeles-class submarine. He joined the navy after graduating the United States Naval Academy – and, after five years, left to get an MBA (and trade mortgage-backed securities for Merrill Lynch after that).

Armed forces veterans are popular hires in banking, often receiving special insight days and other events as a pathway into the bank. The reasons are quite obvious; if you can receive, and perfectly execute, orders 200m below sea level and under 20 times atmospheric pressure, you can probably do it very well in an office at sea level, too.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Global Macro Investment Professional, Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.

Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.

Standard Chartered is loving its Singapore & HK fintechs in 2023

Standard Chartered is loving its Singapore & HK fintechs in 2023

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are both building new UX teams

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are both building new UX teams

Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze

Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze

The London fintech hiring JPMorgan & Santander alumni

The London fintech hiring JPMorgan & Santander alumni

Related articles

Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.
Financial

Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.

28 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze
Financial

Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze

27 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
FICC traders are saving the day at European banks
Financial

FICC traders are saving the day at European banks

27 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee – Deutsche Bank’s “Nifty Fifty” taking on Wall Street. Goldman VP uses massive amounts of accrued holiday to become a video star
Financial

Morning Coffee – Deutsche Bank’s “Nifty Fifty” taking on Wall Street. Goldman VP uses massive amounts of accrued holiday to become a video star

27 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.