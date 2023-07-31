Hedge fund boss criticised for facetious use of pronouns

A partner at Balyasny Asset Management does not appear to be a fan of specifying pronouns to clarify your gender.

Jeffrey Runnfeldt, the San Francisco-based head of global equities at the fund, describes himself as "He/Haw" on LinkedIn.

While the cowboy reference is in keeping with Runnfeldt's vernacular elsewhere on the site (he is known to say "dang"), it could also be perceived as offensive by some people in the LGBTQ community. "This is both absurd and insensitive," said one source in the hedge fund industry.

Balyasny declined to comment.

Runnfeldt joined Balyasny from Citadel in 2021. Most hedge funds are trying to diversify their employees. Balyasny appointed an inaugural director of diversity and inclusion in 2020.

