Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

New York fintech with $275k salaries hires top engineer from Lyft

by Alex McMurray
18 July 2023
2 minute read
New York fintech with $275k salaries hires top engineer from Lyft

New York based financial infrastructure fintech Ramp may be on an engineering hiring spree. They have 19 open listings in tech and product, from staff to graduate levels. And  this week they've added a senior engineer from ride-share company Lyft.

Jean-Pierre Simard joins the fintech as a principal software engineer, having spent the last five and a half as a staff engineer at the California based firm. He isn't moving to New York for the role, however; it's a remote position, with Simard being based in Montreal. While at Lyft, his focus was on mobile app development, and he "co-authored two novel patents" during his tenure.

Lyft engineers make up a small but vital part of Ramp's senior engineering team. Pablo Meier joined the fintech in 2019 as a founding engineer from Lyft focused on payments. Jeff Hurray spent eight months at B2B fintech Plaid first after leaving Lyft. Joining as a staff engineer last May, he has received two promotions and is now a director of engineering.

Ramp are known to be great payers in fintech, but how do they compare to Lyft? On Levels.fyi, staff engineers at Lyft reported salaries between $210k and $255k. Staff engineer job listings at Ramp have a salary range of $233.8k to $275k.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, FAMILY OFFICE
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
Hong Kong
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong

HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong

How to get the Citadel Nikes

How to get the Citadel Nikes

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you

Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you

Related articles

London fintech moving top Singapore staff to expand in China
Fintech

London fintech moving top Singapore staff to expand in China

17 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Former advisor to Dominic Raab takes top job at Starling Bank
Fintech

Former advisor to Dominic Raab takes top job at Starling Bank

17 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Crypto cuts continue: NFT startups release top engineers
Fintech

Crypto cuts continue: NFT startups release top engineers

14 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What to expect in your Stripe interview
Fintech

What to expect in your Stripe interview

13 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.