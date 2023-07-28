Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event

by eFinancialCareers
3 hours ago
1 minute read
Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event

On July 21, eFinancialCareers held a Virtual Career Event – Singaporeans and Singapore PRs in Financial Services – designed to help companies to connect local candidates.

The event provided recruitment representatives from leading organisations in the finance sector with unique access to hundreds of Singaporean professionals at the pre-application stage. The recruiters were able to chat online with professionals across a variety of sought[1]after functions – including private wealth, technology and compliance – and bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

In this report, we review the success of Singaporeans and Singapore PRs in Financial Services and look at the key reasons why it added value for both employers and candidates.

Full version of this report can be found here 

Browse our next virtual careers events

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations
Chef/Cheffe de projet " Partenariats de Recherche & Développement " F/H
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations
Bordeaux, France
LHH Recruitment Solutions France
RESPONSABLE POLE COMPTABILITÉ CLIENTS H/F
LHH Recruitment Solutions France
Ensisheim, France
WallStone Partners & Company Limited
IT Recruitment Executive (HK$25K+)
WallStone Partners & Company Limited
Hong Kong
Eames Consulting
Senior AML Associate (*Japanese fluency)
Eames Consulting
Singapore
Kingfisher Executive Search (HK) Limited
Risk Manager
Kingfisher Executive Search (HK) Limited
Hong Kong
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Project Management Officer - Finance
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Paris, France
Top Articles
Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.

Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.

Standard Chartered is loving its Singapore & HK fintechs in 2023

Standard Chartered is loving its Singapore & HK fintechs in 2023

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are both building new UX teams

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are both building new UX teams

Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze

Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze

The London fintech hiring JPMorgan & Santander alumni

The London fintech hiring JPMorgan & Santander alumni

Related articles

How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event
Advice

How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event

28 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Sustainable and Responsible Project Implementation in AIIB to Promote Sustainable Economic Growth and Improve People’s Lives
Advice

Sustainable and Responsible Project Implementation in AIIB to Promote Sustainable Economic Growth and Improve People’s Lives

24 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech Career Fair
Advice

Fintech Career Fair

24 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers
Advice

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.