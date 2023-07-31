Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morgan Stanley not hiring JPMorgan banker on big guarantee

by Sarah Butcher
31 July 2023
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley not hiring JPMorgan banker on big guarantee

What happened? Neither JPMorgan nor Morgan Stanley are commenting, but it's understood that Thomas Christl - who left JPMorgan earlier this year and who was due to join Morgan Stanley as head of consumer and retail investment banking for Europe, isn't joining after all.

Christl, who was contacted for comment, didn't respond. It's possible that Morgan Stanley has withdrawn its offer.

Christl was seen as a big win for Morgan Stanley. Sources say the US bank had been delighted to hire him and that Christl had been offered a large guaranteed bonus to join, which had been signed off at a very senior level.

Christl, who is in his mid-30s, had spent his entire 17-year career at JPMorgan. The FCA register says he left the bank in late April 2023. He was made an MD at the bank in 2019.

Morgan Stanley is in the process of making 3,000 job cuts. However, like other banks it's still hiring managing directors and has just recruited Gillian Sheldon from Credit Suisse. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
DSJ Global
Private Equity Senior Associate
DSJ Global
Miami, United States
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Top Articles
Coroutines eclipsed: How NVIDIA is making C++ 900x faster

Coroutines eclipsed: How NVIDIA is making C++ 900x faster

JPMorgan electronic trading MD quits for Barclays

JPMorgan electronic trading MD quits for Barclays

How Bank of America became a pleasant place to work

How Bank of America became a pleasant place to work

Hedge fund Balyasny’s four new portfolio managers in four cities

Hedge fund Balyasny’s four new portfolio managers in four cities

Every bank is a sweatshop. So are most buy-side firms

Every bank is a sweatshop. So are most buy-side firms

Related articles

How Bank of America became a pleasant place to work
Financial

How Bank of America became a pleasant place to work

15 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund Balyasny’s four new portfolio managers in four cities
Financial

Hedge fund Balyasny’s four new portfolio managers in four cities

15 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Every bank is a sweatshop. So are most buy-side firms
Financial

Every bank is a sweatshop. So are most buy-side firms

15 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Top Credit Suisse trader heads to hedge fund
Financial

Top Credit Suisse trader heads to hedge fund

15 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.