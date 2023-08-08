An ex-Goldman Quant MD is leading AI at a fast rising fintech

Traditional finance isn't the only place to find exciting AI jobs, fintech has them too. Wealth management fintech iCapital has previously stated its demand to grow its technology team, and it looks like AI is going to be one of its key focuses. The person running the division? A former Goldman Sachs MD who spent over 15 years in investment banking.

Ginger Chang has been named head of AI and machine learning at iCapital. She joined as its head of portfolio analytics in March 2021. She says her new role will focus on building products "from marketplace, education and analytics, to post-trade operations and reporting."

Chang spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs in a number of trading based engineering roles. She started as an analyst in commodity trading and sales engineering and worked her way up to becoming Goldman's head of private alternative fund strats.

Chang is one of five former Goldman Sachs MDs working at iCapital, most of which joined when it acquired markets platform SIMON. Focusing her efforts solely on AI products is evidence that fintechs are starting to take note of the AI phenomenon.

