London fintech hires ex-JPMorgan ED as Chief Product Officer

Cloud banking infrastructure provider 10X Banking wants to grow. The fintech announced plans last month to expand in APAC but, it's hiring at its UK headquarters too. One of its most recent London recruits is a product executive who spent nearly a decade at JPMorgan.

Okan Ozaltin joins 10x Banking as its chief product officer. He was most recently a general manager of payment solutions at 'commerce protection platform' Signifyd.

Ozaltin joined JPMorgan in 2005 and worked there until late 2014. He claims to have been a senior product manager in the bank's access platform development team and worked on the "re-engineering of critical global functions." He also had a consultancy role within the bank, an avenue he continued after his departure, spending a number of years at IT consultancy Fiserv as a VP for product management.

Ozaltin's team has already begun hiring. The product and engineering team is recruiting two senior software engineers in London, one of which is advertised as a remote role.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)