Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

London fintech hires ex-JPMorgan ED as Chief Product Officer

by Alex McMurray
15 August 2023
2 minute read
London fintech hires ex-JPMorgan ED as Chief Product Officer

Cloud banking infrastructure provider 10X Banking wants to grow. The fintech announced plans last month to expand in APAC but, it's hiring at its UK headquarters too. One of its most recent London recruits is a product executive who spent nearly a decade at JPMorgan. 

Okan Ozaltin joins 10x Banking as its chief product officer. He was most recently a general manager of payment solutions at 'commerce protection platform' Signifyd. 

Ozaltin joined JPMorgan in 2005 and worked there until late 2014. He claims to have been a senior product manager in the bank's access platform development team and worked on the "re-engineering of critical global functions." He also had a consultancy role within the bank, an avenue he continued after his departure, spending a number of years at IT consultancy Fiserv as a VP for product management.

Ozaltin's team has already begun hiring. The product and engineering team is recruiting two senior software engineers in London, one of which is advertised as a remote role. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Laz Partners
Quantitative Credit Analyst
Laz Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

Clothes you must never wear in an investment bank, irrespective of the weather

Clothes you must never wear in an investment bank, irrespective of the weather

When electronic trading is better than an AI job at Meta

When electronic trading is better than an AI job at Meta

German banker in London heads to Korean investment bank

German banker in London heads to Korean investment bank

Even Credit Suisse's best people are only on secondment to UBS

Even Credit Suisse's best people are only on secondment to UBS

Related articles

40-year-old ex-UBS son of billionaire enriched from fintech IPO
Fintech

40-year-old ex-UBS son of billionaire enriched from fintech IPO

5 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates
Fintech

The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?
Fintech

Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech
Fintech

Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech

30 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.