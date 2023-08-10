Incredibly popular Credit Suisse veteran was let go last week

Michael Swallow has left Credit Suisse.

In a post on social media, Swallow - who joined the bank in 1990 and was a managing director in program trading, said his final day was last week and that he will now "decompress" and "think about new challenges." Nearly 500 people have liked his post, most of them from CS.

One Credit Suisse director who worked with Swallow tells us Swallow was "hugely popular" and that he "did a lot of work for others in the business and took the time to get to know every single person on the floor." Swallow's time at the bank spanned the acquisition of BZW in 1997 and the Flaming Ferraris in 1999.

Comments beneath Swallow's post say he was "pleasure" and a "joy" to work for, a "fantastic colleague," a person with "unending enthusiasm," a "true legend and a gentlemen!," and an amazing mentor.

Swallow will now be free to pursue his other passion beyond Credit Suisse - skiing. He's left as part of the cuts being made by UBS.

His exit is tinged with regret. Swallow dedicated his entire career to Credit Suisse and says he left with a combination of "huge sadness and immense pride." Various colleagues echo his sentiment at Credit Suisse's demise. "A very sad ending for those who have dedicated so much to a single life-long project," says Antero Touchard, the former head of equities at Credit Suisse in Madrid, while another says "few people have ever been so committed to the CS business."

However, those who left previously say life outside Credit Suisse has its own pleasures. "Take time and enjoy it," says Maria Netley, a former Credit Suisse director who left back in 2010.

