Financial

Resurgent French Bank picks up sales MD in New York

by Zeno Toulon
16 August 2023
Resurgent French Bank picks up sales MD in New York

There are plenty of cringey quotes on the internet about “proving yourself” and “testing your mettle” – but what’s the banking equivalent? How about joining SocGen… In 2023?

Rekha Nair joined Société Générale today in New York to be its head of foreign exchange and emerging markets US financial institution sales. She joined the bank from Standard Chartered (also in New York), where she worked on the emerging markets sales desk. Nair was promoted from executive director at Standard Chartered to managing director at SocGen. 

Moving to SocGen right now is an… Interesting career move. The bank has a brand-new CEO, Slawomir Krupa, who’s a bit of a scary dude. A former investment banker, Krupa has a very clear mandate to clear out the rot that has seen SocGen lag behind some of its (mostly European) rivals for the last few years.

Krupa is expected to lay out his roadmap to “cutting costs and addressing trading risks” sometime this autumn. Presumably hiring people like Nair will be part of whatever SocGen’s new beginning will be. Although, that being said, the bank has historically kept its sales and trading heads for… Well, not very long.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
