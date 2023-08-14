Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Nomura tops up its Hong Kong team in spite of 2023’s cuts

by Zeno Toulon
14 August 2023
2 minute read
Nomura tops up its Hong Kong team in spite of 2023’s cuts

Nomura might have cut back its Hong Kong team at the start of the year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to expand through it.

One of the people in that expansion is Sachin Tulshyan. Tulshyan joined Nomura last Thursday as a Managing Director (MD) in the Asia ex-Japan (AEJ) equity products team. He had spent 16 years at Citi before that, having joined as a VP in the bank’s equity derivatives trading team. Tulshyan was made an MD in 2021, and was working the India & emerging markets trading desks before joining Nomura.

Nomura’s cuts in Hong Kong earlier this year mostly hit its investment banking team, from what we’ve seen. That’s understandable; after a poor 2022 for M&A and capital markets opportunities, it’s not looking like 2023 will be bringing them back. Traders, however, are still very much in business – there’s a reason hedge funds are seeing a “feeding frenzy” for talent. Tulshyan certainly fits the bill.

It’s not just Tulshyan that’s joining Nomura in the city, either. The bank has signaled its intent to add over 40 new relationship managers to its AEJ private banking offering.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Top Articles
Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

Clothes you must never wear in an investment bank, irrespective of the weather

Clothes you must never wear in an investment bank, irrespective of the weather

When electronic trading is better than an AI job at Meta

When electronic trading is better than an AI job at Meta

German banker in London heads to Korean investment bank

German banker in London heads to Korean investment bank

Even Credit Suisse's best people are only on secondment to UBS

Even Credit Suisse's best people are only on secondment to UBS

Related articles

Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here
Financial

Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

5 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
German banker in London heads to Korean investment bank
Financial

German banker in London heads to Korean investment bank

5 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Even Credit Suisse's best people are only on secondment to UBS
Financial

Even Credit Suisse's best people are only on secondment to UBS

5 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"I left Credit Suisse. This is why my clients didn't say goodbye"
Financial

"I left Credit Suisse. This is why my clients didn't say goodbye"

5 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.