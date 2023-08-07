The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings

As the fintech industry grows and diversifies, so too do the cultures offered by the various firms operating in the space. While some fintechs are demanding a return to the office, others have no office at all.

If you're worried that putting remote work at the top of your requirements, you'll be surprised to find that a number of the highest paying fintechs offer remote roles in abundance.

Surprisingly, 14 of the 20 highest paying fintechs have remote work available for at least half of the jobs they're currently advertising. High-paying payments giants Stripe comes in just below that mark.

The fintechs offering next to no work from home options are online broking platform Robinhood and equity management infrastructure platform Carta. Carta been adamant about its in-office stance since bringing staff back from covid, while Robinhood recently accelerated its in-office push (Robinhood staff generate a seriously high amount of revenue per employee, so perhaps it can afford to pay for office space).

A number of fintechs, including the highest paying, Plaid, are either fully remote or 'remote first'. Bolt may be the lowest paying of them, but it offers a four-day working week to compensate.

Beyond employee satisfaction, there are other reasons why employers might opt for remote working. For example, pay transparency laws in New York and San Francisco (where many of these fintechs are based) don't necessarily apply to remote jobs, meaning employers can omit them and potentially offer lower pay. Many, like Stripe and ServiceTitan, publish salary information anyway.

How does company culture compare when remote work factors in? The companies with remote policies have an average Glassdoor rating of 3.85 stars, while the companies with a ratio below 50% averaged slightly lower at 3.62. Whether you're an in-office advocate or WFH aficionado, you'll be glad to know there's good options either side of the debate that can earn you a lot of money.

