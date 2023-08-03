X (Twitter) alumni and grads join fintech with in-office massages

Last October, Elon Musk bought Twitter, and my how times have changed. While the baffling new logo is the most disdained move in public, the massive and poorly conducted layoffs are the most disliked aspect in-industry. One top technologist in London who left among the exodus has at last resurfaced, and he's done so at a fintech.

Matt Barnett-Jones joins Dare, a fintech firm that offers data and tech solutions in energy commodities markets, as a staff engineer. Barnett-Jones was at Twitter for five years and received two promotions, the last of which made him a Tech lead in December 2021. Prior to that he was an engineer at British media company BT.

Musk's app has been a key source of senior talent for Dare this year. In February, it hired senior software engineer Nicholas Robinson-Wall (who left X back in November), as a technical lead. Unlike Barnett-Jones, Robinson-Wall has a history in fintech, having spent almost four years at London digibank Monzo.

Twitter isn't the only company Dare has double-dipped from this year. The fintech recruited a pair of principal engineers from online review platform Trustpilot, Alex Reid and Brian Coit, in February and May respectively. The pair have a history in the energy industry, having worked together at energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.

Dare is also committed to hiring graduates, with an open listing for its graduate trading analyst program, where applicants can expect to start in March 2024. The hybrid role will involve coming to Dare's office, which apparently has both a games room and "office massage therapy." Dare also says the program gives graduates "the opportunity to complete a rotation at our Dubai offices."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)