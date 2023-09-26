Discover your dream Career
Bank of America MD returns from multi-year absence

by Sarah Butcher
26 September 2023
2 minute read
Does anyone remember Alexis Renard? Maybe not. Renard was a managing director at Bank of America in London who was last seen in 2019. Now he's back. At HSBC.

Renard announced his return yesterday, saying that he was "happy" about his new position.

At Bank of America, Renard was most recently the 'global head of structured notes trading'. At HSBC he will be a "solutions structurer" in the UK asset management team.

Renard didn't respond to a request to comment on what he's been up to during his four-year sabbatical. Prior to BofA he spent nearly seven years at Goldman Sachs.  

HSBC seems to be making various opportunistic hires. It's also just added Andrew Rush, a former director in European equity sales at Credit Suisse. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
5 comments
  • ph
    photobug56
    29 September 2023

    I had a friend who spent several horrible years at BOA. As far up as he could see, horrible management who treated employees like dirt. He eventually took a job he didn't want just to get out of there. As far as this guy goes, wouldn't surprise me if he was badly burnt out, had enough money to live on, and now wants back into the field at a position less likely to burn him out again. Hopefully he finds better management there.

  • He
    Henrio
    27 September 2023

    It's easy to put anyone down as an armchair critic. However everyone have their ups and downs in life. The butcher should avoid unedifying terms such as mere or purgatory. It's really mean. Maybe you should attempt to change to sadistic butcher instead.

  • Gl
    Globetrotter05
    27 September 2023

    I echo Hattie21's comments. This article is a perfect example of failed journalism: this editor decides to use jeer and crass to compensate the obvious lack of factual information on the featured professional. In her bid to bring one down in her article - she has instead show her true personality (mean) and editorial skills (low on depth) to readers. Disappointing article.



  • Ha
    Hattie21
    26 September 2023

    So what? I find this article really mean. Yes he’s not coming back as senior as he was, but why making fun of him? Do we all have to be highly successful and have a perfect career? Leave him alone and go do better journalism.

