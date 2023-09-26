MDs afflicted by Citi's surprise June job cuts are resurfacing

As Citi CEO Jane Fraser leans in heavily to transportation metaphors about trains and fast movement and getting with it or getting off, some of the Citi people who got off involuntarily a few months ago have now fully disembarked and are turning up elsewhere.

Both Ebrahim Rahbari and Thomas Fitzpatrick, two New York-based managing directors in Citi's global FX strategy team, said yesterday that they had left Citi. Their announcements came three months after the bank made surprise cuts to the team, and presumably mean that people like Vasileios Gkionakis, Cit's head of European FX strategy are also on their way.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Rahbari, who was based in New York but studied economics and management at Oxford University in the UK, said he was leaving Citi after 13 years and that it had been "quite the journey." He doesn't appear to have a new role yet; nor does Gkionakis in London.

Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, has already announced his new job. After nearly four decades he says his "love and passion for markets remains strong" and has just arrived at the New York office of RJ O'Brien, a London brokerage firm.

Citi announced 1,600 job cuts in June and is in the process of making an undefined number of further job cuts which will take out tiers of management. 30 London markets professionals were cut last week, but the decision to relinquish them predated the current restructuring.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Katie Smith on Unsplash