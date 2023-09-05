Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's China job cuts said to include a lot of junior bankers

by Zeno Toulon
5 September 2023
2 minute read
Citi's China job cuts said to include a lot of junior bankers

Citi might be cutting jobs in Asia, but that doesn’t mean it’s cutting them equally.

Sources claim that the bank’s recent China cuts focused on juniors, and that “non-producing” Managing Directors (MDs) in the country were generally spared.

This seems a bit surprising. Bloomberg reported back in June that the bank was letting go of “more than 20” people, and although most were expected to be at a junior level, one MD is a lot more expensive to keep around than one analyst.

The bank isn't commenting. 

Citi's China cuts are part of its plan to cut 5,000 people worldwide – which is itself is a pretty small section of the bank’s 240,000 worldwide headcount, although CFO Mark Mason said that the cuts would be “largely in banking, markets and functions.”

Citi is only one of many banks cutting in China, where all-important equity capital markets fees are down 90% year-on-year.

The cuts come after years of hiring. Citi was bullish as recently as 2022, when it said it was hiring some 7,000 people in Asia, across all teams and countries, of which around 3,000 were to be in China.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Equity Research Analyst, Senior Analyst, Equities, Asset Management
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Edgworth Partners
Hedge Fund Research Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

"Why I do not date female bankers"

"Why I do not date female bankers"

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Related articles

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?
Financial

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The woman leading the most charming team in French banking
Financial

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit
Financial

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: The private equity guy too scared to buy a bigger apartment. Bankers deeply invigorated by the ARM IPO
Financial

Morning Coffee: The private equity guy too scared to buy a bigger apartment. Bankers deeply invigorated by the ARM IPO

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.