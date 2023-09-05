Discover your dream Career
"I left Credit Suisse. This is why my clients didn't say goodbye"

by Max Hudson
5 September 2023
"I left Credit Suisse. This is why my clients didn't say goodbye"

An article on this site yesterday observed that when people leave Credit Suisse, clients don't seem to care about their departures. I am not one of those mentioned in that article, but I am someone who has recently left a senior job at Credit Suisse and I would like to disagree.

If you're a third party observer looking at LinkedIn, you may indeed think that clients are ambivalent about the Credit Suisse departures, but this is not the case. 

A lot of my clients messaged me personally to say thank you for all the years we've worked together.

You need to consider that key clients tend to have private contact details.

This isn't the case with colleagues, who resort to public affirmations on social media to express their good wishes.

Equally, I had thousands of colleagues at Credit Suisse and only 10s of clients, so the numbers are skewed and colleagues' condolences will always outweigh clients'.

It's not that clients don't miss us. It's simply that they don't say so in public.

Max Hudson is a pseudonym

