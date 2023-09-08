Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally

by Sarah Butcher
8 September 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse's unwanted researchers resurface while UBS hires externally

After UBS's apparent decision that it wasn't much interested in Credit Suisse's best equities people, Credit Suisse leavers are finding jobs elsewhere. Some are turning to investor relations. At the same time, though, UBS has been shopping for new people from banks that aren't Credit Suisse. 

Amy Wong, Credit Suisse's ex-head of energy research announced earlier this week that she's moving to BP as head of investor relations in London. Betty Jiang, Credit Suisse's former New York-based head of ESG research, has just moved to Barclays as a senior oil research analyst.

While Credit Suisse equities people float into new roles, UBS is adding to its own research team with external hires like Joshua Stone, who announced this week that he's joining as an executive director covering European integrated energy companies from Barclays. 

UBS ranked fourth (behind BofA, BNP and JPMorgan) in this year's Institutional Investor/Extel survey, with 30 ranked teams, although none of its analysts were in the top 10 in developed Europe. Credit Suisse, which no longer exists, didn't rank at all. 

In an article a few months ago, Institutional Investor itself pointed out the horrible overlaps between the Credit Suisse and UBS research teams. “It’s not often that two big banks get together where they’ve got such a large overlap,” said David Enticknap, head of Institutional Investor Research. 

Enticknap predicted that UBS would cut some of its own researchers to make place for its new Credit Suisse people. In reality, it just seems to have cut the Credit Suisse people loose instead. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Magda Vrabetz on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Global Macro Investment Professional, Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Barclays
Quantitative Analyst
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

"Why I do not date female bankers"

"Why I do not date female bankers"

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Related articles

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?
Financial

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The woman leading the most charming team in French banking
Financial

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit
Financial

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: The private equity guy too scared to buy a bigger apartment. Bankers deeply invigorated by the ARM IPO
Financial

Morning Coffee: The private equity guy too scared to buy a bigger apartment. Bankers deeply invigorated by the ARM IPO

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.