Banking internships and graduate programs: Where to apply for 2024

It’s time, students!

Investment banking internships have opened at pretty much every major bank for 2024. Now is the time to apply.

If you're a first-year students you need to apply to spring internships.

Second-year students, you need to apply for summer analyst programs or off-cycle internships.

Third year students, some banks are also now hiring for their graduate (analyst) programs, but only if they have places that weren't filled by last year's interns.

Our investment banking recruitment process article has the details of what to expect.

Here’s our comprehensive list of investment bank graduate programs and internships. We've provided the application deadlines where they're given.

Goldman Sachs student programs 2024

Goldman Sachs has a certain allure. Sure, it might not be what it used to be, but it’s still an extraordinarily prestigious place to work. As a consequence, there’s more people than just you who wants to work there – 300 people per place, in fact.

Spring programs

Get Set for GS, EMEA

Summer programs

Summer Analyst Program, APAC

Summer Analyst Program, EMEA

Summer Analyst Program, Americas

Analyst programs

New Analyst Program, APAC

New Analyst Program, EMEA

New Analyst Program, Americas

JPMorgan student programs 2024

JPMorgan is a cool place to work. It’s also probably the safest – it’s the world most systematically important bank, according to the G20’s financial stability board, says Reuters. Its investment bank is also one of the biggest in the world, working on some of the biggest deals.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Investment banking analyst program, worldwide

Markets analyst program, worldwide

Risk management analyst program, worldwide

Audit analyst program, worldwide

Operations analyst program, worldwide

Analyst programs

Markets analyst program, worldwide – 31st October

Risk management analyst program, worldwide – 26th November

Audit analyst program, worldwide – 27th November

Morgan Stanley student programs 2024

Morgan Stanley might have cut a bunch of jobs earlier this year, but don’t let that dissuade you. It’s got top tier investment banking and equities trading teams, ahead of nearly any other rival.

Spring programs

Early Insight program, New York – 14th November

Summer programs

Investment banking analyst, London – 12th November

Global markets analyst, London – 12th November

Sales & trading analyst, London – 12th November

Equity research analyst, London – 14th November

Fixed income research analyst, London – 14th November

Public finance analyst, New York – 30th September

Analyst programs

None, currently.

Bank of America student programs 2024

Bank of America is going through a pretty big purple patch at the moment. Whilst other banks are fighting painful revenue falls and struggling to get through a month without announcing new cuts, BofA has managed to keep revenues somewhat buoyant and avoided big job cuts.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Global Markets Securitized Products summer analyst, London – 5th November

Chief Operating Office summer analyst, London – 5th November

Transaction services summer analyst, London – 5th November

Global Research summer analyst, London – 5th November

Global Capital Markets (ECM, DCM, LevFin) summer analyst, London – 5th November

Global Capital Markets (DCM) summer analyst, London – 5th November

Enterprise Credit (GM Credit) summer analyst, London – 5th November

Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, London – 5th November

Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, Paris – 5th November

Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, Frankfurt – 5th November

Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, Dublin – 5th November

Investment Banking summer analyst, London – 5th November

Investment Banking summer analyst, Milan – 5th November

Investment Banking summer analyst, Frankfurt – 5th November

Global banking Sales & Trading summer analyst, London – 5th November

Global banking Sales & Trading summer analyst, Paris – 5th November

Quantitative Finance summer analyst, London – 5th November

Global Market Sustainable Finance summer analyst, London – 5th November

Global Market Sustainable Finance summer analyst, Paris – 5th November

Sustainable Banking Solutions summer analyst, London – 5th November

Global Markets Sales & Trading rotational summer analyst, New York – 2nd November

Global Markets Sales & Trading rotational sophomore summer analyst, Americas – 2nd February

Global Markets Sustainable Finance sophomore summer analyst, New York – 2nd February

Enterprise Credit summer analyst, Americas – 16th November

Commodities summer analyst, Houston – 2nd February

Global Markets Public Sector Banking summer analyst, Americas – 2nd November

Analyst programs

None, currently.

Citi student programs 2024

Citi is relatively new to investment banking compared to some of the other banks on the list, but it’s a strong contender. It’s very geographically diversified, backed by a very strong balance sheet, and focused on growth markets.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Investment Banking summer analyst, London – rolling basis

Markets summer analyst, London – rolling basis

Capital markets summer analyst, London – rolling basis

Financing & Securitization summer analyst, London

Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory summer analyst, New York – rolling basis

Analyst programs

None, currently.

Barclays student programs 2024

Barclays is the biggest investment bank outside of the United States in terms of global revenue, according to market intelligence provider Dealogic – and arguably the only truly global investment bank outside of North America (until UBS ate Credit Suisse, at least).

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Quantitative Analytics summer analyst, New York

Compliance summer analyst, New York

Credit Research summer analyst, London

Equity Research summer analyst, London

Sales, Trading, Structuring summer analyst, London

Banking summer analyst, London

Capital Markets summer analyst, London

Audit summer analyst, New York

Banking summer analyst, New York

Banking summer analyst, San Francisco

Banking summer analyst, Chicago

Banking summer analyst, Houston

Banking summer analyst, Los Angeles

Banking summer analyst, Singapore

Credit Research summer analyst, New York

Credit Research summer analyst, Singapore

Equity Research summer analyst, New York

Analyst programs

Quantitative Analytics analyst program, New York

Public Finance analyst program, New York

Deutsche Bank student programs 2024

Deutsche Bank quit its equity trading business back in 2019, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a fighting fit outfit to join. It’s been one of the big hirers in 2023, benefitting from the slew of Credit Suisse people that have been released from the enlarged UBS chimera. That’s a big double-edged sword – if investment banking revenues roar back to life, Deutsche is well placed to take advantage.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Research internship, New York

Fixed Income & Currencies internship, London

Fixed Income & Currencies internship, New York

Fixed Income & Currencies program, Singapore

Fixed Income & Currencies program, Hong Kong

Fixed Income & Currencies program, Frankfurt

Analyst programs

Fixed Income & Currencies program, London

Sales, Trading, and Structuring program, Frankfurt

Fixed Income & Currencies program, New York

UBS student programs 2024

There’s fewer more exciting places to be in finance right now than UBS (unless you’re ex-Credit Suisse, but that’s a story for a different day). The bank was a stalwart investment banking house before the merger, as was Credit Suisse – and the two combined are now on track to be among the biggest in the world based on revenues.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Global Research internship, London

Operations internship, London

Finance internship, London

Asset Management internship, London

Global Markets internship, London

Wealth Management internship, London

Internal Audit summer internship, London

Risk Control summer internship, London

Global Banking summer internship, London

Group Treasury summer internship, London

Technology summer internship, London

Real Estate & Private Markets summer analyst, Americas

Equity Research summer analyst, New York

Wealth Management summer analyst, New York

Sales & Trading summer analyst, New York

Global Market sophomore program, New York

Quantitative Trading summer analyst, New York

Analyst programs

Operations graduate talent program, London

Risk Control graduate talent program, London

Finance graduate talent program, London

Internal Audit graduate talent program, London

Group Treasury graduate talent program, London

HSBC student programs 2024

HSBC is, quite frankly, a colossus. It’s the biggest bank in Europe (and one of the biggest in the world) based on both assets and market capitalization. It’s also very international, and especially focused on Asia – a much faster-growing and dynamic market than Europe. It’s still got a weighty presence in the USA, however.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Global banking internship; HK, SG, UK

Markets internship; HK, SG, UK, USA

Global research internship, Hong Kong

Analyst programs

Global banking graduate program; HK, SG, USA

Markets graduate program; HK, SG, USA

Global research internship, HK & USA

BNP Paribas student programs 2024

BNP Paribas announced over a year ago that it intended to be Europe’s top investment bank, and a lot of people laughed. Well, they’re not laughing anymore. The bank has put its money where its mouth is in a major way, and is now the 4th biggest bank in EMEA and 9th biggest globally.

Spring programs

Open Sophomore Opportunity Summit, Virtual

Summer programs

Global markets, London

Technology, London

Sales, Miami

FIC ICAT, New York

Analyst programs

Graduate global banking, London

Graduate risk, London

Graduate technology, London

Société Générale student programs 2024

Société Générale, usually called SocGen, was for a long time the sick man of Europe(an banking). There were inklings that that might change with new CEO Slawomir Krupa, but that fire has more or less burnt out. Krupa had a chance to prove the world wrong and show SocGen’s new direction at its annual investor day but was cagey on details for the bank’s transformation. The question you need to ask yourself as a prospective intern is if you trust Krupa, former SocGen investment banking chief, to turn the bank into a powerhouse.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

Global markets summer program, London – 5th November

Global banking and advisory summer program, London – 5th November

Investment banking summer program, New York

Investment banking summer program, Chicago

Investment banking summer program, Houston

Global markets summer program, New York

Risk management summer program, New York

Operations summer program, New York

Global markets summer program, Chicago

Operations summer program, Chicago

Analyst programs

None, currently.

Standard Chartered student programs 2024

Standard Chartered is similar to HSBC in the sense that it’s a British bank that’s deeply concerned with Asia. It’s different in the sense that, whilst HSBC has a substantial presence in the UK, Standard Charted has barely any. The bank’s revenues and profits overwhelmingly come from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Spring programs

None, currently.

Summer programs

A number across London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others.

Analyst programs

A number across London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others.

Boutique bank student programs 2024

Boutique banks are interesting places to be in 2024. They’ve had mixed results, and that means their bankers have had mixed fates. Working a boutique is not for the faint of heart – the hours are harder than at big banks, but they also pay better - it’s very much a case of “only the brave”. They’re also a lot harder to get in to, so good luck. You’ll need it.

Spring programs

Rothschild – 2024 global advisory spring insight, London

Rothschild – 2024 global advisory women’s spring insight, London

Summer programs

Evercore – 2024 wealth management summer internship, New York

Lazard – 2024 sales & marketing summer internship, London

Lazard – 2024 equity research summer internship, London

Lazard – 2024 institutional client group summer internship, New York

Jefferies – 2024 equities sales & trading summer internship, Hong Kong

Jefferies – 2024 equities research summer internship, Hong Kong

Jefferies – 2024 investment banking internship, Frankfurt

Jefferies – 2024 investment banking summer internship, Hong Kong

Jefferies - 2024 investment banking summer internship, Singapore

Rothschild – 2024 arrowpoint advisory summer internship, London

Rothschild – 2024 equity market solutions summer internship, London

Rothschild – 2024 global advisory summer internship, London

PWP – 2024 advisory summer internship, London & Munich

PJT – 2024 second advisory summer internship, London

PJT – 2024 strategic advisory & restructuring summer internship, London

Moelis – 2024 investment banking summer internship, London

Analyst programs

Jefferies – 2024 investment banking analyst program, Hong Kong

Jefferies – 2024 equity sales & trading analyst program, Hong Kong

Jefferies – 2024 equities research graduate program, Hong Kong

Jefferies – 2024 investment banking analyst program, Singapore

Rothschild – 2024 investment banking internship, London

Rothschild – 2024 global advisory graduate program, London

Moelis – 2024 investment banking analyst program, London

