Financial

Santander hired a new head of rates solutions from Goldman Sachs

by Sarah Butcher
18 September 2023
2 minute read
Santander hired a new head of rates solutions from Goldman Sachs

Santander isn't only hiring senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse. It's also hiring senior rates sales professionals from Goldman Sachs.

Andrew Ruffell, who previously spent 10 and a half years at Goldman's London office in rates sales, has just joined Santander's corporate and investment bank as head of UK rates sales. 

The FCA Register shows him leaving Goldman on September 6th.

Ruffell's arrival at Santander comes amidst various moves in the macro trading space, where revenues this year are down substantially on 2022. Deutsche Bank in particular has been leaking people it hired in recent years, especially those who came from Morgan Stanley. 

Some DB exits, like Kilian Frensch - the popular head of European rates swaps, have yet to resurface. Frensch is not thought to be joining Santander, however.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Photo by Olivier Collet on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
