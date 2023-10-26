Discover your dream Career
Lingering Credit Suisse staff told to clear desks at Canary Wharf

by Sarah Butcher
26 October 2023
Lingering Credit Suisse staff told to clear desks at Canary Wharf

It's over. Nearly. The last lingering staff at Credit Suisse have this morning been informed that the time has come: they're being told they will leave the Credit Suisse office at Canary Wharf and migrate to UBS's offices by June 2024. 

The Credit Suisse logo has been removed to mark the occasion, as per the image on this article. 

UBS declined to comment on the mandatory migration.

The memo concerning the move, seen by eFinancialCareers, refers to the 'working environment workstream.' It says space is already earmarked for the Credit Suisse people at the UBS office, and that full planning is "in flight" to relocate staff in the first half of next year.  

Credit Suisse people already knew the move was coming. As we noted before, some people might be happy to move to UBS's offices, which are newer and shinier than Credit Suisse's. Others, who live in Essex, may not. 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
