Ex-UBS MD leaving crypto to start new fund is hot on Abu Dhabi

Another former banking MD has left crypto investment bank Galaxy Digital. This time it's Tim Grant, formerly an MD at UBS in New York who was Galaxy's head of EMEA. His new gig is an interesting one; Grant has launched an "investment and operating company” called Deus X Capital, working in private equity, VC, venture building and fund allocation.

Grant says the purpose of Deus X is to support companies that provide "better access to capital for everyone" and to fix a "creaking" financial system. Its USP is a "unifying element" where portfolio companies are encouraged to interact with each other. For example, it's venture building arm features a digital asset market maker, Alpha Lab 40, which trades with Grant's former employer, Galaxy Digital, which Deus X has also invested in.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

The fund operates in three countries: Malta, the UK and the UAE. Grant prioritized the Middle East over areas like Southeast Asia or America because, having ran the Middle East arm of Galaxy, he noticed that "the area was intent on becoming increasingly relevant."

"Abu Dhabi has been so forward-thinking in what it does," Grant said. "You can see an increase in talent available in Abu Dhabi and Dubai that we can build upon." He still calls London "a really important center" and says the fund will be "agnostic" regarding its choice of location but maintains that the fund wants to "accelerate that evolution."

Crypto isn't the only area of fintech Grant wants to invest in. "Not only are we already using AI in our portfolio," he said, "we're looking at investing in financial services companies leveraging AI."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)