Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

by Alex McMurray
6 October 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

Can you leverage a job in fintech for a top role at a US investment bank? Depending on the fintech, yes. Alumni from Stripe have been popping up at JPMorgan a fair few times over the past year, but the most recent woman to make the switch has got a coveted managing director (MD) position.

Kate Walton joins JPMorgan as chief commercial officer of merchant acquisitions for its payments division in New York. She spent the last two years in the city with Stripe, working as a strategic platform partnerships lead. During her time there, the fintech launched the Stripe Partner Ecosystem.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

The bulk of Walton's careers was spent at payments company AmEx, where she was an executive director in global corporate payments and a consultant to the CFO. She began her career in a more traditional financial institution, however, as a trading and research associate at US fund management house AllianceBernstein.

A number of senior Stripe alumni joined JPMorgan in 2023, but these were predominantly in the first months of the year. Rachel Schwar and Erica Bartsch both joined as executive directors, while Mei Zhu joined as a senior director of software engineering. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Hedge Fund Accountant
Focus Capital Markets
San Francisco, United States
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

Related articles

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team
Fintech

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris
Fintech

Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer
Fintech

The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers
Fintech

Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
5
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.