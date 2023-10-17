Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Goldman Sachs bonuses will not be affected by big writedowns

by Sarah Butcher
17 October 2023
3 minute read
Goldman Sachs bonuses will not be affected by big writedowns

Last year, there was some unhappiness over the level of bonuses at Goldman Sachs. This year, after various Goldman people left for hedge funds, there have been rumblings that pay might be on the up. Today's third quarter results from the firm seem to confirm that. 

In the first nine months of 2023, Goldman spent 5% more on compensation and benefits, even as its headcount fell 7% following waves of job cuts that removed 3,200 people. As a result, the ever-unpopular metric of average global pay per head for the first nine months of the year rose from $232k in 2022 to $259k in 2023. The average covers people in all Goldman's offices and divisions, but if you work for the firm, it's an indication that things are moving in the right direction. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Compensation spending is rising despite Goldman's consumer banking troubles and writedowns. The bank said today that it's written down $506m of intangibles after it sold GreenSky to Sixth Street for around $1.2bn less than it bought it for, and that it had recorded $358m of impairments on consolidated real estate investments.

Speaking on the firm's investor call, Goldman CFO Denis Coleman said the firm needs to pay people generously as there is fierce competition for them. The recipients of this year's handsomer Goldman bonuses may well be in leveraged finance. In the first nine months of 2023, debt capital markets revenues at the firm were up 35% compared to last, while at JPMorgan and Bank of America they were down 13% and up 13% respectively. Goldman said leveraged finance activity drove the increase. 

Goldman's equities salespeople and traders also outperformed rivals, although their revenues were merely flat year-on-year in the first nine months compared to declines elsewhere. The firm's fixed income traders, who are often vociferous about their pay, underperformed the market with a 16% decline in revenues over the same period and "significantly lower net revenues in currencies and commodities" in the third quarter, while macro trading at Citi boomed

Some of the latest writedowns had already been accounted for in previous reserve provisions. In the first nine months of 2023, Goldman recorded 'just' $453m of credit losses, down from $1.7bn last year. Even so, net earnings fell 34% in the period. 

Yesterday, a retrospective compensation survey said Goldman cut its London analyst (junior) bonuses that are paid in the summer by 60% in two years. Those analyst bonuses were, however, stable on 2022. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
CICC
Institutional Sales
CICC
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Sagil Capital
Junior Investment Research Analyst at Emerging Markets Hedge Fund
Sagil Capital
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Junior Global Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London Borough of Bromley, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years
Pay

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The banks that pay analysts the worst in London
Pay

The banks that pay analysts the worst in London

26 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How much are private equity funds paying in 2023?
Pay

How much are private equity funds paying in 2023?

25 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London’s investment banking salaries and bonuses
Pay

London’s investment banking salaries and bonuses

19 Oct 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.