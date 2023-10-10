Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Hong Kong and Singapore’s top graduate programs

by Zeno Toulon
10 October 2023
2 minute read
Hong Kong and Singapore’s top graduate programs

If you’ve read our list of global graduate programs and internships available now, you might have been in slight distress as a student in APAC at the lack of local programs.

Fear not - we’ve made another list for you specifically of opportunities available in the world’s largest continental economy. The list is focused on its two most important and global cities – Hong Kong and Singapore.

It’s still worth going through the global list, as there are some great links to student-themed content about the investment banking recruitment process, a free confidential CV review, and our student-and-graduate-themed newsletter.

Without further ado:

Hong Kong graduate programs

HSBC

JPMorgan

BNP Paribas

Citi

PwC

Hang Seng Bank

EY

DBS

Morgan Stanley

AIA

Standard Chartered

Deloitte

Bank of China

Société Générale

KPMG

HKMA

CLSA

FWD

HKEX

Crypto.com

Bank of East Asia

Goldman Sachs

CICC

Natixis

OCBC

Prudential

AXA

OKX

Haitong

Mizuho

China Construction Bank

Bank of Communication

Singapore graduate programs

UOB

OCBC

Citi

Standard Chartered

JPMorgan

NCS

HSBC

UBS

Bank of Singapore

Accenture

BNP Paribas

EY

Bank of America

Shopee

Singtel

Visa

Credit Agricole

KPMG

PwC

GIC

Deloitte

Deutsche Bank

Amazon

Maybank

SMBC

TikTok

Sea Group

MUFG

CIMB

Prudential

ByteDance

BNY Mellon

Nomura

ST Engineering

Govtech

IBM

Binance

Goldman Sachs

Barclays

HCL Technologies

Mizuho

AIA

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities (Singapore based)
Principle Partners
Singapore
CMB International Capital Corporation Limited
Investment Analyst, PE Fund - Asset Management Department
CMB International Capital Corporation Limited
Hong Kong
Anson McCade
Execution Trader
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Chancery House Ltd
Project Manager
Chancery House Ltd
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

Related articles

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings
Advice

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs
Advice

Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs

10 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel: Take risks in your 20s
Advice

Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel: Take risks in your 20s

9 Oct 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
4
Lessons from the leaders: How tech experts give back to their tribe
Advice

Lessons from the leaders: How tech experts give back to their tribe

9 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.