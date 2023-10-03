Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morning Coffee: 26-year-old Goldman Sachs CFA ethics prize winner was not ethical. Investment banking’s semi-comeback

by Sarah Butcher
3 October 2023
5 minute read
Morning Coffee: 26-year-old Goldman Sachs CFA ethics prize winner was not ethical. Investment banking’s semi-comeback

It might be supposed that the ethics topics in the CFA exams are easy compared to things like quantitative methods or derivatives, but this would be wrong. The ethics component of CFA exams is widely held to be one of the most difficult, given the ambiguity of the questions and subjectivity of the answers. But ethics are also something that CFA Institute prides itself on. The "highest standards of ethics" are "fundamental" to its mission, it declares. 

For a CFA Institute ethics prize winner to become an insider trader at Goldman Sachs is therefore slightly ironic. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

This is what occurred with Anthony Viggiano, a former associate in Goldman Sachs' asset and wealth management division. Viggiano is the guy who was part of an alleged insider trading ring that used Signal and the XBox for secret communications about their trading ideas. It turns out that he's also a guy whose team won $1k in 2018 during a student competition at the University of Tampa, Virginia, which tested students' ethical decision-making in different situations. 

Viggiano's hypothetical ethicality does not, however, appear to correspond much to his ethical implementation. Before making an alleged $300k in illicit gains from what the SEC says was insider trading with a childhood friend while at Goldman Sachs, he was allegedly compelled to resign from Blackstone after it discovered he'd been trading personally without approval from compliance.  That didn't dissuade Goldman from hiring him. Nor did it prevent Viggiano from allegedly flexing industry ethics again. Maybe performance in exams doesn't match events in the real world?

Separately, there's a bit of excitement about a possible recovery in investment banking revenues. It's early days and it won't be like 2021 for a long while, but there are suggestions that it might be "a premium to [the] 2018, 2019 level" as the investment banking "wallet normalizes" at circa $80bn-$90bn, according to various senior bankers opining to the Financial Times. 

Some big deals like Arm's listing and Cisco's $28bn acquisition of software maker Splunk are bringing dessicated deal teams back to life. Even so, Bloomberg notes that it will be a struggle to hit $3 trillion in M&A deals this year, and that $3 trillion in deals has been a "given" for a decade.

Meanwhile...

Jamie Dimon thinks the next generation of AI might enable you to work 3.5 days a week. (Forbes) 

It's difficult to hire new bankers in Paris because most of the expats benefit from the expatriate tax law which makes 30% of their savings tax-free but only applies if they don't switch to a new employer. "It is creating friction in the labour market." (Financial News) 

Citi hired Jamie Mortimore from JPMorgan to lead a newly formed rates algo trading team. (The Trade) 

Viswas Raghavan at JPMorgan says the Middle East is experiencing a "golden era" with "swagger" across Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar. (Bloomberg) 

Abu Dhabi's financial sector is growing 30% year-on-year. (Bloomberg) 

Single-name CDS volumes are up 30% so far this year, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS's emergency rescue of Credit Suisse in March. (IFRE) 

A 48-year-old German citizen has been charged with insider trading. He's alleged to have made €14m in profit, after taking into account the costs of executing the trades. The gross proceeds from the insider trading are alleged to exceed €24m. His alleged accomplice, a Perella Weinberg banker, killed himself. (Financial Times) 

Carlyle hired Jeff Nedelman, 56, as head of distribution. He previously spent 25 years at Goldman Sachs. (Bloomberg) 

If facial profiling that discerns your personality traits can find you an ideal date, could it also find you the ideal job? (WSJ) 

15 minute meetings are the new thing. (WSJ) 

Reasons to live in Miami: “In Manhattan, even if someone has a super large apartment, you can't get like 10 families in very easily. In Florida you're able to go to people's homes. Several families will show up, and the kids can play in the pool while the parents are able to have conversations.” (Bloomberg) 

If you earn $650k and you move from New York to Miami, you'll have an extra $200k after tax. (Bloomberg) 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Hedge Fund Accountant
Focus Capital Markets
San Francisco, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

Related articles

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring
Financial

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions
Financial

Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Citigroup's job cuts are an exercise in ending pointless meetings. Bank CEOs not sure the future is shiny yet
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's job cuts are an exercise in ending pointless meetings. Bank CEOs not sure the future is shiny yet

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts
Financial

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.