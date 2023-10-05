Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

by Alex McMurray
5 October 2023
2 minute read
OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

After a long drought, are fintechs brave enough to IPO once again? We’ve seen eCommerce giant Instacart do it, with other fintech unicorns like Thought Machine considering it. Many other fintechs are struggling for profitability, though, and one fintech CEO says the sheer number of them is an issue.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

OakNorth Bank founder Rishi Khosla spoke this week at the 2023 Sifted Summit on the need for IPOs as a source of liquidity. “Investors invest because they want a return on their capital, ultimately,” Khosla says. We haven’t seen a market allowing them to do so “for the last several years in the UK.”

An unfortunate side effect of this ecosystem to Khosla is that “some VCs are supportive to the point they’re keeping businesses alive before they may be fundable enough to prove themselves.” 

Khosla says this is a problem because “it doesn’t allow the recycling of talent,” particularly businesspeople. “There’s immense depth in this country of technical skills,” Khosla says, “but not business or management skills.”

Those scarce staff are vital to ensuring profitability and realizing liquidity potential. Leaving them in fintechs which will take forever to get there (or never get there at all) ultimately harms the industry.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity - TMT
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

Related articles

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team
Fintech

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris
Fintech

Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer
Fintech

The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers
Fintech

Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
5
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.