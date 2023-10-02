Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-Standard Chartered & Grab lawyer takes top SG digibank job

by Alex McMurray
2 October 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Standard Chartered & Grab lawyer takes top SG digibank job

Singapore's digital banking space has been heating up in 2023. The pack has widened from four to five with the addition of Standard Chartered-backed Trust Bank but a different digibank has hired someone with experience at both the investment bank, and Singapore's largest fintech, Grab.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

ANEXT Bank has hired Jean Li as its head of Legal having most recently been senior legal counsel at IT conglomerate Tencent. Before that, she spent three years at Grab: The bulk was spent as a regional legal counsel for financial services including digibanks, payments and wallets, but her last eight months saw her become head of Legal for the fintech's digital banking projects. She also claims to have spearheaded automation efforts that optimized processes by up to 80%.

She's spent plenty of time in more established financial institutions too. She spent three years at Singapore exchange platform SGX and three years at Standard Chartered, primarily working on regulatory issues in the wholesale banking division. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
CICC
Institutional Sales
CICC
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Edgworth Partners
Hedge Fund Research Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Ashford Benjamin Ltd
AML Advisory - Global Investment Banks
Ashford Benjamin Ltd
Hong Kong
Leverton Search
Junior Global Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London Borough of Bromley, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

Related articles

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team
Fintech

London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris
Fintech

Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer
Fintech

The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers
Fintech

Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
5
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.