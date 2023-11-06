Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-Goldman MD that left Coinbase is hiring at his new gig

by Alex McMurray
6 November 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Goldman MD that left Coinbase is hiring at his new gig

Last month, crypto prime brokerage FalconX hired Thomas Doyle, an ex-Goldman Sachs MD based in London that spent the last year and a half at Coinbase. It's not done hiring in Europe yet, as Doyle stated his new company's intent to hire at the 2023 Digital Asset Conference.

"The strongest have survived," Doyle said, "which has given us an opportunity to add talent." Doyle says the San Francisco-based firm has "dominated in the US," and predicts that it will be the "largest institutional player in Europe" within 12 months.

Doyle says FalconX's USP in the market is how "nimble" it is, particularly regarding the crypto derivatives market. After what was a "really tough year to be a hedge fund or asset manager in crypto," he says the expansion of the options market has encouraged institutions to "trade as many tokens as we show them."

FalconX is targeting the "middle lane" between quant and macro traders. This may include the major multistrategy hedge funds; the brokerage's founder Raghu Yarlgadda, also speaking at the conference, said it "just onboarded one of the top five hedge funds in the world who’ve never touched crypto before."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and get to work... a bear market is no excuse to hibernate.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Edgworth Partners
Managing Director, Private Equity Solutions - Investment Advisor & Outsourced CIO
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Related articles

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO
Fintech

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto
Fintech

Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Web3 fintechs opening "warchests" to hire top talent in 2023
Fintech

Web3 fintechs opening "warchests" to hire top talent in 2023

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"
Fintech

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.