"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

by Bruno Allard
8 November 2023
3 minute read
I was a senior technologist at Credit Suisse. I was given the option to move to UBS, but am taking a job elsewhere rather than moving down a tier. 

In my opinion UBS is not an investment bank; it is a wealth manager. Compared to Credit Suisse, I find it slow and steady, and mediocre. 

In my opinion, this approach is particularly visible in the UBS markets business and in the technology that supports it. At Credit Suisse in the US, we were run as an investment bank. We had the investment bank pedigree and culture. We understood that we needed to be paranoid to survive; we were lean and fast moving. 

At UBS, there are layers of administration. The technology teams are run by people who have never been developers themselves, who do not roll up their sleeves and do the work themselves when it needs to be finished. To me, it felt like working somewhere in 2009. 

Best comment picked by the author
Maybe UBS is a mediocre wealth manager. But it's the largest wealth manager and is a stable bank. Credit Suisse however, was hiring cowboys and adventurers, without any control or supervision.

Yes, Credit Suisse collapsed and UBS didn't, but may of the errors that led to Credit Suisse's collapse were reversible. The closure of the Credit Suisse prime business was a knee-jerk reaction; it could have been remedied. We had good technology and a strong culture. Poor senior management let us down. 

This is why senior Credit Suisse people are going. It's not that UBS is a bad place to work; it's just that it's a different kind of environment. At UBS, things are run by groups and committees and it's difficult to establish who has personal responsibility for anything. At Credit Suisse, we were at SWAT team and we were the best. We had resisted the malaise that comes with being part of a large, Swiss, bank. 

This is why a lot of people on my team are leaving and joining algorithmic trading firms or hedge funds. We have that option. I suspect that many at UBS do not. 

Bruno Allard is a pseudonym. This is one individual's opinion and does not reflect the opinion of eFinancialCareers

5 comments
  • SD
    SD1989
    9 November 2023

    That kind of know-it-all culture explains why CS fell in my humble opinion. It doesn't surprise me as a majority of "succesful" (by their own standards) CS alumnis have it. Surprisingly, once you remove excessive leverage and put some controls and risk limits in place, they can't deliver.


    UBS has some advantages due to its status in wealth management that does provide quite interesting flows.



  • Ka
    Kandid
    9 November 2023

    What a shortsighted attitude! “We had the investment bank pedigree and culture. We understood that we needed to be paranoid to survive; we were lean and fast moving”. Apparently not!!! Having been a senior manager at CS, it was this type of gung-ho attitude that led to the downfall of CS! I think UBS will be a much stronger organisation without the type of individual that yearns for the type of environment where they can take all sorts of risks!

  • To
    Tom London
    9 November 2023

    Lol. First, banking is not about having tech gizmos, but about managing risk. Second, part of the Archegos disaster was an inadequate capability to margin certain products - so much on technology. However, to be fair, this was highlighted by technology several times, but down-prioritized due to its impact on the prime business.


    If cowboys draw the strings, you will sooner or later take a bullet.

  • Bl
    Blueboy
    9 November 2023

    Maybe UBS is a "mediocre wealth manager". But its the largest wealth manager and is a stable bank. Credit Suisse however, was hiring "cowboys" and "adventurers", without any control or supervision. The outcome of this is pretty self evident. They went bust and had to be saved by the Swiss Government and UBS. So maybe mediocrity might not appeal to you, but it keeps the institution afloat and people keep their jobs.

  • AK
    AKG
    8 November 2023

    Are you leaving or they are throwing you to the curb!! 99% of the advisors leave 1 firm to go to another only to get a huge sign on bonus. It normally has nothing to do with institution or clients best interest. It always has to do with your pocket book and it is sad that clients fall for that crap from the advisors. I have been in banking for 12 years and have seen it 1st hand. It is never about clients best interest!!!

