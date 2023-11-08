Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

by Alex McMurray
8 November 2023
2 minute read
Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

Leaving financial services for crypto is a less common occurrance post-FTX. However, there are some big names moving, even now. The most recent example is Jeanette Gospage, a London based salesperson who spent a cumulative 22 years in banking and high frequency trading.

Gospage joins crypto market data analysis fintech Coin Metrics as its EMEA head of sales. She spent the previous seven years at HFT firm Virtu Financial, as a relationship manager for electronic sales. 

The bulk of her career was spent at Bank of America. She joined the bank in 2001 and, by 2009, became a director in Americas equity sales trading. She held that role for seven and a half years. 

Gospage's role is a remote one, like all of Coin Metrics' European staff. In the US, it's recruiting a sales associate for an in person role near its Boston office.

Alex McMurray
