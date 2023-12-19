Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Family Offices: Where Quant Careers Go To Die

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
3 minute read
Family Offices: Where Quant Careers Go To Die

In most bank and hedge fund trading teams, quants are highly regarded, oftentimes the lynchpin of operations. Demand is still hot for them, but there's one area most elite mathematicians will want to avoid: family offices.

Quants in family offices are brought in with high expectations. The owner of one US family office said that, when looking for quant hires, they're looking for "people with a track record, a real-ass track record. Don't tell me you made a model, tested it a few times, and it works." 

The rewards for this are minimal, if not adverse. One anonymous family office headhunter says working in one as a quant is only your best bet if "you're a second tier candidate that the top funds and technology companies probably wouldn't hire." That's saying something in the current market, as "supply is really thin" for quants.

It can also harm development. The headhunter says quants "grow and develop faster when working with other quants," but "there's only a handful of other guys" in your team. Not only that, he worries that, usually, "the infrastructure isn't advanced and mature enough for you to do your work." Family offices generally pay lower than other firms in finance, and it's no different for quants;  he "can't see them paying more than quant funds in the current market."

The upside? Freedom. The headhunter says "there will be some autonomy and responsibility because there, you're a specialist." Compare this to the major multi-strategy funds; at Citadel, the experience is reportedly universal, with a common "Citadel formula." Millennium's individual pods may offer similar autonomy, but the abundance of people doing potentially similar things leaves you vulnerable to competition and potential cuts.

It's of course worth noting that family offices have just as much variety, and a quant role at one may be completely different to another. It all depends on the principals and their families, so do your due diligence on which ones value quants the most. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Trafigura
Power Deals Desk Analyst
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Commercial Power Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Cognizant
Test Automation Manager - SAP
Cognizant
Copenhagen, Denmark
Skillfinder International
Salesforce Specialist, Copenhagen – Denmark
Skillfinder International
Copenhagen, Denmark
Funds Partnership Asia
Senior Fund Accountant
Funds Partnership Asia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Linear Partners
FIG Analyst - Associate, Leading Mid Market Bank
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Family Offices: Where Quant Careers Go To Die

Family Offices: Where Quant Careers Go To Die

Self-taught Jump Trading software engineer's tips for optimizing C++ in HFT

Self-taught Jump Trading software engineer's tips for optimizing C++ in HFT

Morning Coffee: the JPMorgan banker who doesn’t want Jamie Dimon’s job. The AI robot that could save your career.

Morning Coffee: the JPMorgan banker who doesn’t want Jamie Dimon’s job. The AI robot that could save your career.

The 20 top Masters in Financial Engineering courses, ranked by pay and employability

The 20 top Masters in Financial Engineering courses, ranked by pay and employability

Square's departing CEO on Gen AI: You don't need an MBA to run a startup

Square's departing CEO on Gen AI: You don't need an MBA to run a startup

Related articles

Self-taught Jump Trading software engineer's tips for optimizing C++ in HFT
Technology

Self-taught Jump Trading software engineer's tips for optimizing C++ in HFT

19 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Financial Technology Retrospective 2023: It's not just AI (but it mostly is)
Technology

Financial Technology Retrospective 2023: It's not just AI (but it mostly is)

18 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander
Technology

Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander

8 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The Top 10 Ideal Electronic Trading Employers
Technology

The Top 10 Ideal Electronic Trading Employers

7 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.