Singapore fintech CEO on the sad reality of product 'management' jobs

One of the more coveted roles in fintech is the product manager, capable of earning up to $830k at the right companies. If you're expecting total autonomy over your product, however, Jx Lye, a product veteran in fintech, has some bad news.

Lye, founder and CEO of Acme technologies, was formerly a partner and CPO at Samuel Rhee's Endowus, and held product roles at Dropbox and Lyft during a stint in San Francisco. Speaking on the BRAVE podcast, he says "the manager in product manager is fake; you don't manage anyone or anything, they don't report to you."

There's a "holy trinity" in fintech startups for Lye: engineering, product and design. Product's role is akin to a middleman, "working with your engineering and your design cutout parts."

Most of your role as a product manager will be motivational. Lye says product managers "spend a lot of time working with your engineers, your designers, trying to sell the vision." This is why there's an abundance of product people from non-technical backgrounds, especially in an area like fintech, where TradFi professionals often jump the gap.

He also posits a unique aspect of product roles in fintech. "Sleek user experience" is actually the easy part to Lye, "you should be able to do it almost with your eyes closed." Instead, it's the "platform and infrastructure that supports it." Singaporean infrastructure in particular is "not mature... and it's different" to other global hubs.

Product roles are very different by location, too. Lye spent some time working in China at TikTok owners ByteDance, and was told "you should take a pay cut before joining," as he would have to "unlearn what [he] learned in the US in order to excel as a product manager" there.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)