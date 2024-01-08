Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Singapore fintech CEO on the sad reality of product 'management' jobs

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
3 minute read
Singapore fintech CEO on the sad reality of product 'management' jobs

One of the more coveted roles in fintech is the product manager, capable of earning up to $830k at the right companies. If you're expecting total autonomy over your product, however, Jx Lye, a product veteran in fintech, has some bad news.

Lye, founder and CEO of Acme technologies, was formerly a partner and CPO at Samuel Rhee's Endowus, and held product roles at Dropbox and Lyft during a stint in San Francisco. Speaking on the BRAVE podcast, he says "the manager in product manager is fake; you don't manage anyone or anything, they don't report to you."

There's a "holy trinity" in fintech startups for Lye: engineering, product and design. Product's role is akin to a middleman, "working with your engineering and your design cutout parts."

Most of your role as a product manager will be motivational. Lye says product managers "spend a lot of time working with your engineers, your designers, trying to sell the vision." This is why there's an abundance of product people from non-technical backgrounds, especially in an area like fintech, where TradFi professionals often jump the gap.

He also posits a unique aspect of product roles in fintech. "Sleek user experience" is actually the easy part to Lye, "you should be able to do it almost with your eyes closed." Instead, it's the "platform and infrastructure that supports it." Singaporean infrastructure in particular is "not mature... and it's different" to other global hubs.

Product roles are very different by location, too. Lye spent some time working in China at TikTok owners ByteDance, and was told "you should take a pay cut before joining," as he would have to "unlearn what [he] learned in the US in order to excel as a product manager" there.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Trafigura
Commercial Power Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Risk and Market Analyst - Power Trading
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Selby Jennings
Quant Gas Trader
Selby Jennings
Aarhus, Denmark
Skillfinder International
Salesforce Specialist, Copenhagen – Denmark
Skillfinder International
Copenhagen, Denmark
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
ACCOUNTANT, ASSET MANAGEMENT (one year contract)
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
Hong Kong
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
HUMAN RESOURCES & ADMINISTRATION MANAGER
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Hedge fund Millennium's new partners include a 35-year-old ex-Goldman Sachs MD

Hedge fund Millennium's new partners include a 35-year-old ex-Goldman Sachs MD

Singapore fintech CEO on the sad reality of product 'management' jobs

Singapore fintech CEO on the sad reality of product 'management' jobs

The guide to pay at Bain, McKinsey, BCG and the Big Four

The guide to pay at Bain, McKinsey, BCG and the Big Four

Barclays' managing directors are leaving before bonuses

Barclays' managing directors are leaving before bonuses

Citi MD finds safe haven at Brevan Howard alumnus-founded fintech

Citi MD finds safe haven at Brevan Howard alumnus-founded fintech

Related articles

Citi MD finds safe haven at Brevan Howard alumnus-founded fintech
Fintech

Citi MD finds safe haven at Brevan Howard alumnus-founded fintech

8 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut ramped up remote hiring as pay fell
Fintech

Revolut ramped up remote hiring as pay fell

5 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC quietly hired from Revolut, Monzo & Wise for new fintech rival
Fintech

HSBC quietly hired from Revolut, Monzo & Wise for new fintech rival

4 Jan 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
1
The best paid 20-somethings in fintech are at Plaid, but may want Stripe moves
Fintech

The best paid 20-somethings in fintech are at Plaid, but may want Stripe moves

21 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.