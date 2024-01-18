You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

There's plenty of great jobs out there in fintech but few with the power of a CTO at a fintech unicorn. Residents of San Francisco should therefore be on alert, $25bn digibanking giant Chime is taking applications for its next chief technology officer.

The fintech lost its former CTO James Barrese back in September to fintech conglomerate Intuit. Since then, co-founder and former CTO Ryan King returned to his original position. On Chime's website however, the role has an open listing, which pays a salary of up to $450k

IPOs are few and far between in fintech, but Chime has historically been one of the biggest names on the list of IPO imminents. This makes it all the more interesting that the listing specifically asks for candidates to have CTO experience at "a publicly traded consumer technology or fintech company" The deadline for applications is January 26th, meaning Chime wants its new top technologist sooner rather than later.

Chime initially planned to IPO back in early 2022. It delayed it to what was meant to be the end of the year and yet, two and a half years later here we are. The public markets have been growing increasingly kind to fintechs in 2023 however; Coinbase stock is nearly quadruple what it was in January 2023 and eCommerce giant Instacart had a successful IPO, currently sitting at a market cap of $7.5bn. Chime's last valuation however came in 2021, and a number of successful fintechs have slashed their valuations massively since then, so it remains to be seen how Chime's $25bn valuation will hold up.

