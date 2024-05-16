Discover your dream Career
32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

Stanley Sheriff is hot property. Since leaving Goldman Sachs' London rates desk in 2018 he's worked for DRW, LMR Partners, Millennium, Taula Capital Management (seeded by Millennium) and - now - Balyasny Asset Management (BAM). 

Seen as one of the top traders of his generation, Sheriff is thought to have been at Taula for less a month before Balyasny poached him for its Dubai office. Founded by Millennium portfolio manager Diego Magia and seeded with $3bn by the bigger fund, the Financial Times reported in January that Taula was due to be one of the biggest hedge fund launches of the year. It's expected to start trading soon, and Sheriff is understood to have been due to run a team there.

Not anymore. Instead, he's now expected to build a macro team at Balyasny's Dubai office. Balyasny didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

Historically skewed towards long-short equity, Balyasny is emerging as a significant player in the macro space. In September, it hired James Watson, a former lead portfolio manager from Millennium in London. Sheriff will be among old friends: Balyasny also employs Caesar Yuan, a former colleague from the Goldman Sachs STIRT desk.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
